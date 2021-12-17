Virtual plans for several upcoming Greene County projects are available for public viewing on the PennDOT website until the end of the month, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The virtual plans display for the Route 3001 (Wheeling Creek Road) bridge replacement project located in Richhill Township can be accessed online until Wednesday, Dec. 13. The proposed project includes removal of the existing concrete adjacent box beam bridge and abutments and replacing them with a pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge with integral abutments.
Traffic control during the construction will utilize a full closure of the bridge.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map.
PennDOT also announced that a virtual plans display for a bridge preservation project – which includes 11 bridges located in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties – can be accessed on the PennDOT website and the comment period will be open through Thursday, December 30.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules and a location map.
The scope of work for this project consists of deck joint replacement and other minor structure preservation work. Traffic will be maintained during construction.
The project is due to be let in February 2022; and work is expected to start in the spring of 2022 and be completed in November 2022.
For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Greene County box, and then choose either the Wheeling Creek Road Project tile or the Expansion Dam Preservation Project 2022 tile, depending on which project you wish to view.
