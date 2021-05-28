Virtual plans for the Greene County Bridge No. 15 project located in Cumberland and Jefferson townships will be on display to the public, according to a PennDOT Engineering District 12 news release.
This project involves the complete replacement of the existing 38-foot single-span bridge that carries Mohr Road over Muddy Creek. The bridge will be closed throughout the duration of the project.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website through Friday, June 18.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Greene County box and then choose the Greene County Bridge No. 15 Project tile.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager David J. Parker, P.E., at 724.439.7157 or by emailing daparke@pa.gov.
The plans being on display will provide the opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, the release said.
