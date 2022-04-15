With a windfall from last year's infrastructure bill, the state Department of Transportation will move ahead on dozens of projects to improve southwestern Pennsylvania's bridges and highways.
PennDOT's Engineering District 12, which covers Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties, held a recent media-only event to go over ongoing and future construction.
Andy Waple, executive director of programming at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, spoke about the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November.
"Over the five years of the bill, it's going to bring over $600 million to the SPC 10-county region in Southwestern Pennsylvania," Waple said.
While officials said the money will allow PennDOT to take on projects that may have otherwise been delayed, Waple pointed out the funds put PennDOT in line with its pre-pandemic budget.
In 2019, PennDOT's Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) had $357 million. With funding from the infrastructure bill, the budget for fiscal year 2023 is $385 million.
"It's not much above what the 2019 TIP was. Very beneficial, but still not getting us to where we need to be as far as funding transportation," said William Kovach, district executive for District 12.
The additional funding did, however, allow PennDOT to plan projects for 11 local bridges in 2023, adding to the many projects the agency has to improve or replace bridges.
Some of those have been in the works, such as the Route 2027 bridge that runs over Interstate 70 near the Speers interchange.
Motorists can expect that project to begin causing delays soon. On April 4, Route 2027 went down to a single lane, with northbound traffic being directed to Interstate 70.
The project will also sporadically close I-70 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for demolition and the erection of the new bridge. The interstate will close on July 28 for demolition, while installation will take place at to-be-determined dates in June and September.
Drivers contending with the closures will take the Speers off-ramp and then re-enter with the on-ramp if they are headed east, while those traveling west will take the Charleroi exit to Twilight Hollow Road.
PennDOT will also replace several bridges as part of its "force bridge program." Assistant District Executive for Construction William Beaumarriage explained the process as cost-effective.
"We found a way to really provide a big bang to our customers for a less dollar amount," Beaumarriage said.
According to Beaumarriage, new bridges are designed internally, then a contractor will construct a prefabricated bridge, and PennDOT crews handle installation.
"We're able to replace these bridges for about half the cost of what it would be if we would design it with a consultant," Beaumarriage said.
In Washington County, bridges being replaced through this program include the Little Creek Road bridge in West Bethlehem Township; Cracraft Road bridge in East Finley Township, and Brush Run Road bridge in Hopewell Township.
Fayette County bridges include the Central School Road bridge in Jefferson Township; Wharton Furnace Road bridge in Wharton Township, and Breakneck Road bridge in Bullskin Township.
In Greene County, bridges include the Iams Station Road bridge in Morris Township; Bristoria Road bridge in Richhill Township, and W&W Railroad Road bridge in Washington Township.
PennDOT also has projects aimed at general improvements throughout the district.
These include repairing slides at several roads in all four counties. PennDOT will repair slides in Fayette County at Fayette Avenue in Jefferson Township and Tippecanoe Road in Washington Township. A slide at Browns Creek Road, Morris Township, Greene County, is also on the list.
Washington will have slides repaired at Lake Road in Donegal Township, and Rocky Run Road in East Finley Township.
The projects are expected to be completed in 2023.
Information on PennDOT projects can be found at penndot.pa.gov. The website also hosts virtual PennDOT meetings.
