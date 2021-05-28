Additional driver license centers throughout the western part of the state – including the center in Greene County – will reopen for driver licensing and photo services beginning June 1, according to a PennDOT news release..
In May 2020, PennDOT began reopening headquarter-based driver license centers, temporarily extending days of operation to five days weekly at all reopened locations while travel centers remained closed. This decision was made as a direct result of COVID-19, to mitigate the spread of the virus and the need to protect the safety of PennDOT’s customers and employees.
PennDOT said effective June 1, the hours of operation for the Waynesburg Driver License Center, located at 1164 Willow Drive, will be from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Thursdays; and the photo license center hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.
PennDOT representatives said customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.
