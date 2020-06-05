The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, camera cards and other services have been extended until June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PennDOT recently announced that the expiration dates for photo identification cards, camera cards and driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, both CDL and non-CDL, that expire between March 16 and June 30 have been extended for Pennsylvania residents until the end of the month.
It was also announced that vehicle registrations, safety inspections, emissions inspections and disabilities placards expiring between March 16 and May 31 now will not expire until the last day of June.
PennDOT also stated that the federal REAL ID enforcement deadline has been postponed to Oct. 1, 2021.
The state closed driver’s license centers in March due to the virus, and limited services are now available at some nearby driver’s license and photo license centers, including the Driver and Photo License Centers in Washington (located at 250 Oak Spring Road), Bridgeville (located at 1025 Washington Pike, Route 50), Uniontown (located at 885 N. Gallatin Ave.) and Greensburg (located at 770 E. Pittsburgh St.)
A PennDOT representative said Monday that the Driver and License Center in Waynesburg, located at Arbor Terrace, 1164 Willow Drive, remains closed, and no updated information regarding the center’s eventual reopening following the announcement that Greene County is being upgraded to the green phase on June 5 had been released by the Messenger’s press deadline.
The representative stated that updated information regarding the reopening of the Waynesburg center will be posted on www.dmv.org as soon as it is released. A complete and more detailed list of open driver’s license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as hours of operation, is also available at the website.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at the website, where driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver’s license and photo ID duplicates.
There are no additional fees for using online services.
