With Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel season approaching, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are urging drivers to keep traffic safety top of mind when behind the wheel.
The agencies will work with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt education and enforcement initiative that started May 17 and will continue through June 6.
“‘Click it or Ticket’ isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, in a release recently issued by PennDOT. “Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones in a crash.”
Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.
In addition to adopting a zero-tolerance approach toward violators, troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout Pennsylvania, helping ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly and free from recalls.
“State police child passenger safety technicians look forward to hosting dozens of events across the commonwealth to highlight child passenger safety,” said Major Robert Krol, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol, in the release. “We hope everyone who drives with children in their vehicles will take advantage of this free resource to keep their youngest passengers safe while traveling.”
For a complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations, visit psp.pa.gov.
PennDOT data shows there were 11,265 crashes in 2020 where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 348 fatalities.
As the summer driving period kicks off, PennDOT encourages residents to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com.
This service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Motorists can also see active construction projects at www.511PA.com.
For more information on seat belt safety visit, www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.