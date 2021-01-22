Area amateur photographers are encouraged to participate in the Gene Capaldi “Lens on Litter” contest, an annual statewide photo contest rewarding hobbyist photographers who snap striking images of litter across the state.
The purpose of the contest is to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
The contest, a 37th year program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council, offers a top prize of $500 in each of two categories – adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
Entries will be judged on six criteria: An anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
The submission deadline is Oct. 31. The photos must be taken in Pennsylvania, and the contest is open to amateur photographers only.
Those wishing to participate must send entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no bigger than 8x10) to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, title given to photo, location of litter site and how the person learned of the contest.
For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided. Photos submitted without all the above will be disqualified. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Questions pertaining to the contest can be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org. For additional information and an online entry form, visit www.prc.org/lens-litter/.
The PRC also welcomes any person or organization interested in becoming anti-litter sponsors to join the initiative in this effort.
Those wishing to become an Anti-Litter Champion, Advocate or Supporter may contribute by visiting https://prc.networkforgood.com/.
