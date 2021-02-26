Pennsylvania Resources Council announces ongoing anti-litter campaigns

The Pennsylvania Resources Council, the state’s oldest grassroots environmental organization, has announced several initiatives and campaigns geared toward protecting the commonwealth’s resources for future generations.
One of the PRC’s programs is the Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, which offers prizes up to $500 to amateur photographers for photos of unusual or unsightly litter in their Pennsylvania communities.
The purpose of the contest is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 31. For more information and an online entry form, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/. Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
Lens on Litter contributors are also encouraged to initiate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts for additional judging points.
Allegheny CleanWays, a partner group of PRC, and Friends of the Riverfront provide individuals interested in self-guided litter pickups with free necessary gear to do so safely and effectively.
To register for a litter cleanup kit, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA0NTQw
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, another PRC partner group, invites the public to “mask up and clean up” to help make a difference in their neighborhood by picking up litter from residents’ favorite local areas.
The PRC invites residents to receive free tools and resources by participating in “Pick Up Pennsylvania.” For more information on this program, visit www.gacofpa.org, while photos of cleanup projects can be sent to mdumm@keeppabeautiful.org to possibly be shared on their Facebook or Flickr pages.
Another initiative, PennDOT Adopt a Highway, invites volunteers to beautify roadsides two miles at a time. Civic or volunteer groups are required to sign a two-year agreement to pick up litter at least two times a year.
In return, PennDOT posts recognition signs along the adopted roadway giving individuals and their groups full credit for their efforts.
For more information about this campaign, visit https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/RoadsideBeautification/Pages/Adopt-A-Highway.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.