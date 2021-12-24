The protection-from-abuse order against Greene County District Attorney David Russo filed by his estranged wife last month will remain in place for another two months as part of an agreement between the two sides during a hearing on the matter on Dec. 14.
Jana Russo agreed to modifications to the temporary PFA she filed Nov. 29 against her husband claiming he terrorized her at times at their Jackson Township home and intimidated her with his firearms on various occasions.
The PFA will continue for 60 days and then expire as long as David Russo abides by its terms. Their four minor children were removed from the PFA to allow for him to have custody at designated times. The parents will have “minimal” contact during the custody exchanges, according to the agreement.
“Assuming there are no problems, the matter will be withdrawn,” said attorney Josephine Johnson, who was representing David Russo at the hearing.
Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie County presided over the hearing through video conferencing after Thomas Ling, a senior judge from Bedford County originally assigned to the case, could not attend. The hearing was delayed for about three hours while courthouse officials worked with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in Harrisburg to assign an emergency judge to hear the case.
The hearing was held in the Greene County Courthouse’s auxiliary courtroom on the third floor, just a few feet down the hallway from where Russo’s district attorney’s office is located. Ling walked the two sides through the agreement and asked them various questions to ensure they were not pressured into making the changes that will allow the PFA to eventually expire. When Ling asked Russo if he agreed to the modified PFA, Russo paused for a moment and responded, “I accept it.”
In the temporary PFA approved by President Judge Lou Dayich more than two weeks ago, Jana Russo accused her husband of regularly drinking alcohol in excess on weekends and being abusive toward her, and in some instances, to their children. She said she was afraid for her safety and recently moved out of their Jackson Township house with the children. She filed for divorce Dec. 9.
After being served the PFA, David Russo issued a written statement accusing his wife of fabricating the “elaborate and pejorative” claims of abuse. He also claimed the PFA was an attempt to destroy his career and “garnish financial enrichment” from him. Russo is in his first term as district attorney after being elected in 2019.
No testimony was heard from either side during the Dec. 14 hearing before Cunningham granted the modifications to the PFA and custody agreement.
