The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are accepting applications for the Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program through Aug. 1.
Funding is available to historical records repositories such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging; and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment.
Individual grants will be funded up to $5,000 with no match required. Collaborative grants will allow two organizations to apply jointly for up to $10,000 or three organizations to apply collaboratively for up to $15,000, no match required. Funding is provided by PHMC.
The HARC program is designed to improve the preservation of historically valuable records.
Grants will be awarded based on a competitive review of the application by a sub-committee of the SHRAB.
To apply, visit PHMC online at www.phmc.pa.gov and click on “Grants and Funding” under the “Preservation” tab on the top Navigation Bar. Click on the “Records Care Grants” navigation button to learn more about the program.
A webinar will be held at 10 a.m. on June 1 and June 21, providing an overview of eligibility, guidelines and offering tips for a competitive proposal. See the grant announcement webpage or email Josh Stahlman at jostahlman@pa.gov for registration information.
