Plans announced for new gas pipeline system in Greene, Washington counties

Representatives from various companies joined state and local officials at the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department hall Oct. 28 to announce plans for a complete gas pipeline replacement that will benefit more than 1,600 residents and businesses in Greene and Washington counties.
Officials said the Peoples Natural Gas pipeline, known as the Goodwin Tombaugh System, was first installed nearly a century ago and is in dire need of a modernized replacement.
The replacement project, which is expected to be completed in seven years, will upgrade the 300 miles of pipeline through the two counties, with a little more than half of the line being situated in Greene. Officials said the goal of the project is to transform the current antiquated gathering system into a new modern distribution system.
Mike Denny, manager of engineering design for Peoples Natural Gas, said the modernized distribution system will benefit the environment through a reduction of methane emissions, provide a potential for reducing customers’ costs and also enable the company to provide its services to more customers.
“This is an exciting time for our customers, residents and businesses throughout both counties,” Denny said. “There aren’t opportunities very often to do a complete replacement of a major pipeline, so this is a huge deal.”
Denny said the company hopes to obtain permits for the project in 2021, which he referred to as the “kickoff year” for the project.
Mike Huwar, president of Peoples Natural Gas; Bill Roland, director of government affairs for Peoples Gas; state Rep. Pam Snyder and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta all spoke at the event.
Huwar spoke about the importance of modernizing the antiquated system and recognized Snyder and Bartolotta for their efforts in supporting the project,
Snyder and Bartolotta discussed the positive impact the project will have for the area.
“I’m relieved that Peoples Natural Gas is making this necessary investment into Greene County and other parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Snyder said. “This project will ensure that more than 1,600 customers will have safe and reliable gas lines providing energy to their homes for decades to come.”
Snyder added “improving our infrastructure is key to the future development of our region, and this private investment to modernize our gas lines is long overdue.”
Bartolotta said she is pleased the antiquated pipeline will be fully replaced with state-of-the-art technology that is environmentally friendly and cost effective.
“Not only will this be a benefit to the consumers along the line, it will also create jobs and support the local economy,” Bartolotta said. “It was my pleasure to support this project as we navigated the approval process in Harrisburg over the last few years. This is a great day for all of Southwestern Pennsylvania and I am glad to be in Rogersville to celebrate.”
