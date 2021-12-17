Police continue to investigate Greene Plaza crash

State police said they are continuing to investigate after a truck crashed into an empty storefront on the afternoon of Dec. 11 at Greene Plaza Shopping Center in Waynesburg.
Chief Jeff Marshall, of Waynesburg-Franklin Township Fire Co., said he was informed the driver apparently suffered a seizure and drove his vehicle into the storefront.
Following impact, the truck’s tires were spinning and burning, resulting in the structure filling with smoke, Marshall said.
Little to no heat or water damage was reported to the structure, Marshall added. The fire company was notified of the crash at 12:05 p.m.
Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Southwest paramedics assisted at the scene, he said.
State police has yet to release the truck driver’s name or his condition.
A representative from the state police barracks in Waynesburg said Monday afternoon that the incident was still under investigation.
