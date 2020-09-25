State police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Greene County that killed a Jefferson resident on Sept. 19.
Authorities identified the man who died as Brian K. Crile, 53. The other driver involved in the Gray Township crash was identified as Robert H. Wyckoff, 36, of Grafton, West Virginia.
Police said Wyckoff’s Dodge Journey, heading west on Route 21, crossed over the double yellow line and hit Crile’s Toyota Yaris, which was traveling east. The collision occurred around 11:35 p.m.
Crile was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Gene Rush, and Wyckoff was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.