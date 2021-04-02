JEFFERSON TWP.
Damage reported
State police in Waynesburg said Gwen Nicholson, 47, of Carmichaels reported someone damaged a door at a Snow Street location on March 17.
MORGAN TWP.
Man charged
Virgil McNett, 41, of Mather was charged with simple assault after he allegedly got into a physical fight with Ashley Lampe, 33, of Mather on March 17, according to the state police in Waynesburg.
RICES LANDING
Man charged
Marcus Booze, 21, of Crucible was charged with harassment after allegedly shoving and spitting on a 17-year-old girl on March 21, state police in Waynesburg said.
