Franklin Township
Burglary reported
State police in Waynesburg are investigating a break-in at a 6th Street home. The resident, who was not identified, told police two PlayStation controllers were stolen.
Morgan Township
Man charged
Virgil McNett, 41, of Mather was charged with simple assault after he allegedly got into a fight with Ashley Lampe, 33, of Mather at a 6th Street home around 9 p.m. March 17.
Washington Township
Crash reported
Michael R. Hyde, 20, of Bethany, West Virginia, was uninjured when his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Interstate 79 around 5:45 p.m. March 12, state police at Waynesburg said.
Whitley Township
Two injured
State police in Waynesburg said two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 at 2:25 p.m. March 12. Police listed the driver of the vehicle as Sheila J. Bozarth, 74, and the passenger as Rudolph J. Bozarth, 76, both of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
