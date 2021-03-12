One of the many negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was students in their senior year at Greene County high schools were forced to miss out on normal rites of passage such as graduation celebrations.
Fortunately, an initiative called “Adopt A 2020 Senior – Greene County,” which was implemented by a local woman, Tracie Sypin, was created with the goal of encouraging residents to support and “adopt” senior students through the initiative's Facebook page.
The idea was simple, parents, guardians or other family members could post a photo of their senior on the page - or the seniors could post their own photos - and others could post that they wish to “adopt” the student.
The “adopters” would then receive a form highlighting a list of the senior's “favorite things” – snacks, beverages, hobbies, restaurants, movies, baked goods, places to shop and more.
The “adopters” could then plan a celebration for their adopted senior and could also send them a card, or spend whatever they want to purchase items found on the lists, which ideally would be presented to the seniors during the celebration.
Because students graduating this year are facing the same COVID-19 issues, the initiative is back in full force in 2021.
Sypin said the idea to implement the local group came about from one of her daily phone conversations with her sister-in-law, Beckie, who was an “adopter” in a group in the state of California.
“One day she was telling me about how she personally 'adopted' a senior student and then her organization, 'Kin's Kids,' adopted a senior cancer survivor,” Sypin said. “'Kin's Kids' is her nonprofit organization that was created in memory of her daughter, who passed away in 2017 from her second battle with Leukemia during her senior year.
“I honestly didn't put much thought into it until the day she was telling me what she was out buying for her senior,” she continued. “After we hung up the phone, I just kept thinking what a great idea it was and how someone should do that for our kids here. So, I called her back that evening and I said, 'I know you already told me, but tell me how this worked again because I think someone should do it here.' She told me and then encouraged me to be the one to start it here. So, along with her help, I created last year's group.”
Once it became evident the pandemic was not going to end anytime soon, Sypin decided to create the "Adopt a 2021 Senior - Greene County" group.
“This year, we decided to start the group early and give people more time to become part of the group, post their seniors for adoption, adopt seniors and plan for the celebrations,” she said. “Last year, the group didn't start until April and we only had a few weeks to put everything together. Adoptions for this year's seniors started on March 1. While we haven't put an end date on the adoptions, we encourage people to do post sooner rather than later so that people have the time to adopt and organize what they want to do for their celebration.”
Sypin said any graduating Greene County senior can be posted for adoption in the group.
“Usually that's done by their parents or guardians, but it can be done by anyone, even the seniors themselves,” she said. “We ask that there is a photo of the senior with a brief introduction that includes their name and school, a little bit about them and what they plan to do after graduation.
"Once their post is approved by us, anyone can adopt the senior by simply commenting 'adopted' on the post," she continued. "A senior can be adopted multiple times and people can adopt more than one senior.”
She added once someone adopts the senior, the senior will fill out the “Favorite Things” sheet and give it to their adopter.
“This just gives the adopter a little more information about the senior, and from there, the adopter can plan their celebration,” she said. “A celebration can be anything – sending a card, buying a gift, decorating their yard, etc. … we plan for celebrations to occur between May 18 and 31, before graduation.”
Sypin said the “Adopt A Senior” concept is to simply recognize the senior in some way.
“We know this year has been nothing like what they imagined it would be, and this allows our community to show them love and support,” she said.
Syping said during the celebration period, seniors are asked to post in the Facebook group a photo of their celebration and to thank their adopters.
“It's so much fun to see these kids being celebrated,” she said.
Last year, more than 150 seniors were posted on the Facebook page for “adoption,” and the Facebook group had close to 2,000 members. Sypin said so far this year's group has 1,100 members and has close to 100 seniors posted for adoption, and those numbers are growing.
“We encourage community members to join our Facebook group and adopt a senior,” she said. “You don't have to know the student, and you can 'adopt' any senior student, regardless of where you live and which school district the student is enrolled in. We would also like to see more seniors posted for adoption this year as well.”
For more information about the 2021 initiative, visit the “Adopt a 2021 Senior - Greene County” Facebook page and leave a message for Sypin.
