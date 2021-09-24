A portion of Blockhouse Road in Jackson Township is now closed for repairs between Route 18 and Keyhole Road and will remain closed until Oct. 8, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will make slide and pipe repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Pine Bank and Toms Run roads and Route 18, the release states.
