A Waynesburg man awaits his preliminary hearing on multiple charges following allegations that he assaulted an infant during an argument with his girlfriend at his residence.
Lawrence Andrew Eddy Jr., 18, was arraigned before Magisterial District Dave Balint on July 18 on one felony count each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a child, and one misdemeanor count each of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Balint’s office, Waynesburg Borough police reported that they were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute at 153 W. Greene St. in Waynesburg at around 9:40 p.m. on July 15.
Police said 911 reported that when they received the call they could hear children screaming in the background, the complaint states.
When officers arrived at the scene Eddy’s girlfriend, Keira Knox, told them she was holding the baby when he threw a punch at her; however, the punch struck the infant, causing bruising and bleeding to the baby’s face, the complaint states.
The infant was taken to Washington Health System Greene, and the county’s Children and Youth agency was called to investigate the assault, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 16, and he was arraigned on the charges two days later, according to court records.
Following arraignment, Eddy was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $20,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Balint on July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
