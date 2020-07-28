Two Aleppo residents await their respective preliminary hearings after being arrested on burglary charges following an incident that happened in Springhill Township on July 22.
William Michael-Dalton Hoge, 26, and Taylor Sue Pierson, 25, were caught burglarizing a house on Mount Carmel Road by the property’s caretaker, Richard Lemley, according to the criminal complaints filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
State police reported that Lemley said the couple fled the scene about 6:30 p.m. on a four-wheeler. Lemley told police that $500 worth of items in the house, including tools and a heater, had been moved to a back door and placed in bags.
Lemley told police that they likely broke in through that back door, according to the criminal complaint.
Police located the four-wheeler at the couple’s residence on Isiminger Road, where police interviewed Pierson. She allegedly told police that she “observed” Hoge go in the house and remove items, but that they left without taking anything when Lemley showed up.
Hoge later told police that both he and Pierson entered the house and removed the items with the intention of returning later to pick them up.
Both Pierson and Hoge were each charged with two counts of burglary, criminal trespass and theft. They were arraigned before Bates on July 22 and jailed on $15,000 bond. Pierson has since posted bail while Hoge remains in jail, according to Bates’ office.
The preliminary hearings for both suspects is scheduled for Aug. 3.
