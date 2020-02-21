Several of the region’s most robust senior living communities will be getting a facelift, thanks to a partnership between Presbyterian SeniorCare Network and Community Preservation Partners (CPP).
The $52.5 million rehabilitation will revitalize homes at five SeniorCare sites, including the Bellmead Apartments and Heritage House of Houston in Washington County, Park Manor and Sunbury Fields in Butler County and the Bridge Street Commons in Greene County.
Approximately 278 units will undergo extensive improvements, such as substantial energy-efficiency upgrades, improved accessibility, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and community room enhancements.
According to John Arthur Richard Fraser, senior project manager for CPP, this venture will help to turn these homes into points of pride for senior residents and extend affordability on all five sites by an additional 35 years.
“This is the first comprehensive rehabilitation since these facilities were built between 1983 and 1991,” Fraser said.
Fraser added that most of the work will be done without displacing the tenants.
“Residents will either take part in activities during the day or be temporarily moved to another site during construction,” Fraser said, noting that renovations at all sites are set to begin this month and finish this summer. “Our goal is to minimize disruptions for tenants during this process.”
James Pieffer, senior vice president of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, noted that seniors will have peace of mind knowing they have an affordable place to live.
“Thanks to a 20-year commitment from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, we will be able to keep housing affordable for our seniors for the next two decades,” Pieffer said.
Equity and development partners include Freddie Mac via Jones Lang LaSalle, PNC Bank, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Katerra and Ebersoldt & Associates.
“This project is a win-win for everyone involved,” Fraser said. “It will help to preserve services in these communities, improve the value of the properties and provide seniors with a nice place to live for many years.”
