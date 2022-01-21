A proposed map that would redraw Pennsylvania’s legislative lines could bring about a scenario in this region straight from the reality TV series “Survivor” – at least one person will be voted off the island.
The reason is that the map that was hatched by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission would whittle down by one the number of members from Greene, Washington and Fayette counties in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The loss of one seat in the area is the result of the decennial census, which determined that the regions around Philadelphia and Allentown have gained residents, while more rural parts of the state have lost them.
Along with jettisoning one member of the legislative delegation, it would potentially pit incumbents of the same party against one another in at least one redrawn district.
In contrast, the newly drawn map for Pennsylvania’s 50 Senate seats would remain relatively unchanged in this region, with just a few adjustments in boundaries. It was approved unanimously by the five-member redistricting panel, which includes two Democrats, two Republicans, and former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg, who serves as the independent chairman. While the House map was supported by the two Democrats on it, and opposed by the two Republicans, Nordenberg voted with the Democrats.
When the maps were unveiled last month, Nordenberg said, “My own experience is that there’s nothing easy about drawing these maps.”
Members of the public and lawmakers have been voicing their support or opposition to the map in a 30-day public comment period. From there, the panel has 30 days to respond and make adjustments. Citizens would also be able to take their complaints directly to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. All of this is bumping up against the March 8 filing deadline for the May primary.
Many Republicans in Harrisburg have argued that the map is unfairly drawn and would likely increase the number of Democrats in the state House. Right now, Republicans control the 203-seat House by a 23-seat margin. Democrats have countered that the proposed map would undo years of gerrymandering that protected GOP incumbents and locked in Republican control.
One of the most vehement critics of the panel has been state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, who represents the 49th Legislative District. Much of his Mon Valley district would be absorbed into what is now the 50th Legislative District, which encompasses the southern part of Washington County, a sliver of western Fayette County and almost all of Greene County. In a 2022 general election, it could pit Cook against Pam Snyder, the Democrat who currently represents the 50th District.
Cook has taken specific aim at Nordenberg. He said, “This map is unfair. And we will hold him accountable. His job was to be a nonpartisan voice when disagreements arose, but he inserted himself as a partisan voice siding with the Democrats at every turn.”
Cook also characterized the map as an “attempted theft of the commonwealth’s freedom.”
On the other hand, state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, said, “Who’s to say what’s fair and what’s not? It’s out of my control. It is what it is at this point.”
Other notable changes to the map include:
– Since state Rep. Michael Puskaric, R-Union, is not a resident of the redrawn 39th District, which would include a sliver of Washington County, he would have to run against Ortitay in a redrawn 46th District. That would leave the 39th District without an incumbent. A large portion of the 39th District that is now in Washington County would be absorbed into the 46th District, and in Allegheny County the 39th District would encompass South Park and Bethel Park.
– The 46th District would be mostly confined to Washington County, losing Allegheny County communities like Bridgeville and South Fayette and Collier townships, and stretching further east on the county’s northern edge. It would also gain Canonsburg and North Strabane Township. It would bypass Peters Township, which would remain in the 40th District, which has been represented by Peters Republican Natalie Mihalek. She would also gain parts of South Fayette Township that had been in the 46th District.
– The city of Washington would remain in the 48th Legislative District, represented since 2018 by Republican Tim O’Neal, but it would be on its northwestern edge. South Strabane Township would remain in the district, but the 48th would stretch east into the Mon Valley, and south to the border of Washington and Greene counties.
Republicans in the House have expressed their displeasure with the map by putting forward a proposal that would eliminate the Legislative Reapportionment Commission with an 11-member panel consisting mostly of registered voters, with the Legislature given the final vote on the maps. With Gov. Tom Wolf or a Democratic successor almost certain to veto such a proposal, Republicans hope to implement this change through a constitutional amendment.
