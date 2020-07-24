Rain Barrel workshops, which are coordinated by the Greene County Conservation District in cooperation with Waynesburg Borough, will be held on the evenings of Thursday, July 30 and Thursday, August 6.
The one-hour workshops start at 6 p.m., are open to all Greene County residents and are free to attend. They will be held at the Waynesburg Borough maintenance yard, which is located on East First Street, right around the corner from College Field.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed for the safety of staff and workshop participants, and masks will be required while indoors.
Participants in the workshop will construct their own rain barrel from materials provided by the Conservation District.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call the Conservation District at 724-852-5278, or e-mail Jared Zinn at jzinn@co.greene.pa.us.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD) through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information about PACD, visit www.pacd.org.
