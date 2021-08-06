You wanted rain on Rain Day? Well, you got it.
Following a three-year dry spell, Mother Nature more than made up for it July 29 when severe storms sent residents scrambling for shelter amid warnings of a possible tornado.
Although the first raindrop was officially reported at 12:09 p.m., that didn’t stop the rain from overstaying its welcome at the Rain Day Festival, which was held this year in Fountain and Monument parks in Waynesburg Borough.
By 6 p.m., strong winds, torrential downpours and constant bouts of thunder and lightning forced many of the vendors to close up shop, while the winners of the Baby Rain Day contests were quickly whisked off the stage after being crowned. The event’s headlining band, Quick Exit, was forced to delay the start of its performance.
Attendance was strong all day and Waynesburg Mayor Greg Leathers won his first official hat bet.
“It feels good to win my first Rain Day hat bet, and it definitely is great that we snapped the losing streak,” he said from Monument Park. “The tradition is alive and well.”
This year’s hat bet was with Josh Reedy, guitar player for Thomas Rhett.
Leathers said he is stepping down as mayor in January because of accepting future employment elsewhere. He is confident his name will be in the Rain Day record books.
“I’m pretty sure I’ll be the only Waynesburg mayor who bats 100% on Rain Day bets,” he said with a smile.
Leathers commended the Special Events Commission and the numerous individuals, businesses and agencies that contributed to make this year’s Rain Day Festival event a success.
“I like the setup here in the parks,” Leathers said. “Having Rain Day in the parks gives the event a nice community vibe. It’s more spread out. And we are enjoying a terrific turnout.”
The festival marked a return to being an in-person event following 2020’s festival that was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of tents were set up inside the parks from various businesses and nonprofits, while the surrounding streets were lined with food trucks and children’s games.
This year’s festival featured performances by numerous local music artists, including Jessica Torres, Cassidy Paige, Jeff Grable, Drew Johnson, Lexi VanDyne, Tres Lads, Tyler Jeffries, Trenton Antill, Greg Short and Friends and Quick Exit.
Rain Day also featured performances by the Barb Moschetta Dancers and the Miss Rain Day contestants, a demonstration by American Judo Hapkido, children’s games by Waynesburg First Assembly, the Diaper Derby and much more.
History was once again prevalent on Rain Day. Each year, the festivities are silenced to pay a moment’s tribute to the men of Company K, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry who were from Waynesburg. In France, during World War I on Rain Day 1918, nearly half of the 250 Greene County men were either killed or wounded.
Reflecting on the 2021 Rain Day Festival, Special Events Commission Coordinator Athena Bowman said the overall reaction to the event’s new location was positive.
“The park setting offered a different feel from the traditional ‘street fair’ or ‘block party’ vibe, and we heard a lot of complimentary comments about the change,” she said. “Many people said because the festival is a family-friendly event, the park setting made it feel like a community event.”
