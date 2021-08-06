Rain Day Festival winners announced

A number of contests were held throughout the July 29 Rain Day Festival.
For the umbrella contest, Julianna Kirsch won first place with her “Unicorn Rainbow”; London Harris, 7, daughter of Natalie Reed of Waynesburg, won second place with her “Purple Rain” umbrella; and Liam Rose, Coleman Kincer and Colton Roupe won third place with their “It’s my Birthday Not my Birthday” umbrella.
For the window decorating contest, 11 businesses participated. First place was won by Jefferson Florist, who won ownership for one year of the coveted Golden Watering Can; second place honors went to Kalsey Insurance; and third place was won by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County.
The Jack Hill McCracken Award was presented to resident Connie Hart.
This year’s festival also saw young ladies be crowned the Mini Miss/Little Miss Rain Day and Jr. Miss Rain Day.
Payton Duncan, 8, daughter of Lainey and Travis Duncan of Clarksville, was crowned Mini Miss Rain Day, while London Harris won the Mini Miss Photogenic and Personality categories.
Tatum Moore, 10, daughter of Alicia and Greg Moore of Waynesburg, was crowned Little Miss Rain Day; Madilyn Price, 10, daughter of Kimberly and Kevin Price of Waynesburg, was named Little Miss Photogenic; and Ella Kincer, 11, daughter of Ronda and Kevin Kincer of Waynesburg, was named Little Miss Personality.
Kendra Tharp, 13, daughter of Natasha and Cory Tharp of Waynesburg, was crowned Jr. Miss Rain Day; and Brooklyn Burns, 13, daughter of Scarlett and Nyle Burns of Grayville, won the Little Miss Photogenic and Personality contests.
For the annual Rain Day coloring contests, the winners received a Rain Day Gift basket. The overall winner was Lilly Giles, 8, daughter of Chrissy Giles of Carmichaels; London Harris won in the age 6 category; Tommy Orndoff, son of Mary Jane and Justin Orndoff of Waynesburg, won the age 7 category; and Tommy’s brother, Charley Orndoff, won the age 8 category.
For the lawn decorating contest, Vanessa Buchtan of Carmichaels won first place and Ronald and Synthia Montgomery of Waynesbrug won second place.
For the Diaper Derby, first-place winner was Levi Varner, 10 months old, of Brave; and second-place winner was Dahlia Coneybeer, age 9 1/2 months, of Waynesburg.
For the Baby Rain Day contests, the winners were:
n King: Cale Hugo, son of Shayna Hugo and John Seamon of Waynesburg;
n Queen: Addison Orndoff, daughter of Megan Orndoff and Damien Miller of Waynesburg;
n Prince: Lane Cargill, son of Taylor and Brian Cargill of Holbrook;
n Princess: Iris Vliet, daughter of Alesha Brown and Shane Vliet of Crucible.
Each winner received a cash prize, crown or tiara, title banner and special gifts, and will have the honor of representing Rain Day throughout the coming year.
The winner of the best decorated Baby Rain Day can was Raelynn Pearl Thistlethwaite, the daughter of Kathryn Ann Smith and James Leon Roach of Waynesburg.
This year’s Special Events Commission donation from the Baby Rain Day proceeds and Rain Day patches will be given to Waynesburg Troop Greene 1280 and 9280, the official Rain Watchers.
Also, in appreciation for all the years of coordinating the children’s activity area for Rain Day, the Special Events Commission is making another donation to Waynesburg First Assembly. The remaining proceeds will go toward next year’s Rain Day Festival.
