Thanks to COVID-19, the 2020 Rain Day Festival was much different than it had ever been in its long history.
The pandemic forced the event to change from the traditional street fair setting to becoming a virtual event, with residents watching the event’s many activities online and on social media.
This year’s festival is going to be different as well, but those behind the scenes in planning the 2021 event are excited the traditional fun will enjoyed by everyone in person.
“The Rain Day Special Events Commission is excited to be back outdoors for the 148th annual celebration of rain,” said Athena Bowman, SEC coordinator.
The 2021 Rain Day in the Parks, sponsored by Equitrans Midstream, will be held at Fountain (College) and Monument Parks Thursday, July 29. The event will once again feature live local musicians on two stages, food, crafts, games, contests, prizes and trophies and much more.
Immediately following the final band performance at 8 p.m., the festival will conclude with fireworks sponsored by EQT.
Contests will once again include Baby Rain Day, umbrella contest, downtown business window decorating, coloring contest and the diaper derby. New this year will be the Mini/Little/Jr. Miss Rain Drop contest, as well as the county-wide contest in which residents will be encouraged to decorate their house, lawn, sidewalk and driveways.
Local businesses and restaurants will also be offering Rain Day specials, and those attending the many live musical performances will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“And definitely don’t forget your umbrella,” Bowman said.
She added that SEC is looking forward to seeing crowds at Rain Day.
“The committee is very excited for this event to take place in the parks where families and friends can gather to enjoy the festivities of the day in celebrating this hometown tradition,” she said.
Meanwhile, Bowman announced that Waynesburg Mayor Greg Leathers and SEC are “honored” to have made this year’s Rain Day Hat Bet with Josh Reedy, guitar player for Thomas Rhett.
“I am very happy that he has accepted the bet,” Leather said. “It’s great to have Josh as our 2021 hat bet, who has family ties to the area and who once was a headline performer at Rain Day and is now singing side-by-side with a national performing artist. We thank him for participating this year … but I’m looking forward to winning the hat bet.”
Reedy, a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning music artist, currently plays guitar and sings background vocals for hit country artist Thomas Rhett. He grew up in Blacksburg, Va., and married Rachel Throckmorton, who has local ties to the community, 15 years ago.
The couple lives in Nashville, Tenn., and have two children.
“My wife, Rachel, grew up going to Rain Day, and back in my Christian music days my band, DecembeRadio, headlined a show for the Rain Day Festival in 2008,” Reedy said. “So, it’s an honor to have been asked to bet my hat this year.”
It has rained 115 times out of the past 147 years July 29 in Waynesburg.
For more information about the 2021 Rain Day in the Parks event, call the Special Events Commission at 724-627-8111, or visit www.raindayfestival.com.
