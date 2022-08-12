Talia Tuttle, 18, of Sycamore, was moved to tears when she was named the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen.
“I cried when I was selected because I was the first alternate last year, and I really wanted to be the fair queen,” said Tuttle, whose 21-year-old sister, Emilee, once held the title.
Madyson McDonald, 19, of Waynesburg is this year’s alternate.
“We were the only two who decided to enter the competition,” Tuttle, the fair’s 36th queen, said.
The Greene County Fair started Aug. 7, and will run through this Saturday. During the event, Tuttle had the opportunity to sing the national anthem, just as her sister did when she was the 2018 queen.
“I sang the national anthem in 2019, and the fair board members told me that I could do it again this year,” Tuttle said. “I’m very excited about it. We are very lucky because everyone in my family can sing. My mother and father, Mary and Ron Tuttle, are also great singers.”
Tuttle assumed her fair queen duties before the fair officially opened, attending a Waynesburg Rotary meeting.
“At that meeting, I learned a little bit about the history of the fair,” she said. “It was very interesting.”
It was the first of many community events she’ll be responsible for attending during her year-long reign.
“I will basically do everything and anything I am asked to do,” she said. “It looks like I am going to be very busy for a while.”
Tuttle, who has been a 4-H member for about 10 years, began raising rabbits when she was about 8 years old. In 2017, looking for a bigger challenge, Tuttle switched to market lambs.
“You don’t have to spend as much time with rabbits as you do with market lambs and steers,” she said.
Tuttle said she also recently participated with 4-H at last month’s Jacktown Fair.
A 2022 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, the newly crowned queen plans to attend Fairmont State University in West Virginia this fall, where she will major in criminal justice to pursue a career in police work.
In the past, Tuttle said she thought she wanted to work with animals or become a teacher until she took a forensic class during her senior year.
“That’s when I really got interested in police work,” she said. “The forensic class was very interesting.”
After she graduates, Tuttle said she will likely have to relocate where she can find a position.
“I’m up to moving any place where someone needs me,” she said. “I grew up here, and I would like to stay somewhere local. But I really don’t know what’s going to happen.
“Helping to keep a community safe is something that I always wanted to do,” she added. “I am even thinking about joining the military, but it isn’t set in stone yet. My parents are very supportive of my career plans.”
In January, Tuttle will join other county fair queens and represent Greene County in the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Contest. The yearly event is held in Hershey as part of the Pennsylvania State Fair Association Convention.
The county’s fair queen contest is hosted by the Greene County Fair Queen Program Committee. The committee presented its first $1,000 scholarship last year to Sarah Calvert, the 2019 and 2020 Greene County Fair Queen. Krysten DeBolt, the 2021 fair queen, was awarded the second scholarship at the event. In 2023, both Tuttle and McDonald will receive scholarship awards.
