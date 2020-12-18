After many local businesses were forced to close this spring during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many of them worked diligently to find ways to engage their customers through virtual capabilities.
One of those businesses was the EQT Rec Center, which offered online classes for its members.
The Rec Center will once again be working to find ways to continue serving its members as the current COVID-19 shutdown in Pennsylvania is, like many other area businesses, causing the facility’s doors to close for the next few weeks.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced an order on Dec. 11 suspending indoor dining and closing fitness centers, theaters and indoor entertainment until Jan. 4 because of surging COVID-19 cases in the state. As of the Messenger’s press time, the state Department of Health reported nearly 500,000 total cases in Pennsylvania, with 12,620 deaths.
Following Wolf’s announcement, EQT Rec Center general manager Louie Pellegrini and his staff were busy Dec. 11 developing a schedule for online classes that they plan to post on their Facebook page and on the center’s website, www.eqtreccenter.org.
The original shutdown in the spring helped the center make a game plan over the next few weeks that will serve its members, Pellegrini said.
“We’ve been pretty busy. Having experienced it before, we were better prepared how to continue to communicate with our members,” he said. “We’ve already kind of gone through the growing pains of online programs and how to provide that content.”
The center’s website states that the center will resume regular business business hours on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m., and that all normal programs will be paused during the shutdown, except:
n The EPIC child-care program will run through Dec. 22;
n The center will still be hosting previously scheduled rentals that abide by the current state mandates;
n The center will also be accepting future rental reservations during the closure. These reservations will begin upon the opening of the facility.
Any questions regarding EPIC or scheduling rental facilities can be answered by calling 724-627-2739 or emailing EQT program manager Amy Tustin at atustin@eqtreccenter.org.
The website also states that the center will not be charging membership fees for the time members will not have access to the facility, and members who wish to freeze their membership, extend their freeze or have questions about their membership should email membership director Kayla Brumley at kcoss@eqtreccenter.org.
The center will be offering virtual resources such as online fitness classes and training, and members are encouraged to visit the website and the center’s Facebook page for updated information.
An updated schedule found on the center’s website indicates that virtual classes are being offered every weekday throughout December, which includes topics such as functional strength and conditioning, senior strength and cardio, Zumba, PiYO, “Total Body Blast” and more.
