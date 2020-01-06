Rec Center partners with NFL

Area students in grades K through 8 can register now through Jan. 31 for the NFL flag football event, scheduled for the EQT Rec Center in March.
Last year, the first year of the event, Tennant said there were over 300 players on 32 participating teams but that number is expected to grow to 40 to 50 teams this year.
This year, the EQT Rec Center is partnering with NFL Flag Football Fuel Up to Play 60, a league sponsored by the NFL and powered by USA Football with the goal of giving kids at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.
A series of flag football games will result in a championship in four different divisions based on grades K-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Each team will have eight to 10 players and a quarterback (either an older student or a coach for the younger players). There are no linemen, and all players are either ball carriers or runners.
The event will be indoors on the EQT Rec Center's soccer field. There will be a small admission fee for those wanting to watch the games, and concessions will be available for purchase. The Pro Shop will also be open selling everything from mouth guards to T-shirts and flag football articles.
Proceeds from the event will go toward expenses such as equipment, staff and a contribution to the NFL for the jerseys and belts as well as a portion that goes to equipment upkeep at the Rec Center.
Coaches, volunteers from the community, will select team members in a lottery draft. No one 15 and over is eligible to play, although players can come from other counties including Fayette, Washington and Monongahela County in West Virginia. Coaches will also select the officials for the championship games, and those selected will receive a as yet undetermined reward.
"This is a no-contact sport, but there are incidents such as run-ins," said Janice Tennant, sports and recreation program manager for the rec center. "The idea is to pull a flag from the belt provided by the NFL from a runner or receiver, which is considered a down."
Tennant said the rules are different from those of contact and tackle football but are simple and easy to learn. Teams will also be able to practice once or twice at the rec but as much as they want everywhere else. Rec center practices start February 24.
During the games, each team will have its own NFL-affiliated jersey. Each division of teams will vie for its own championship title, and all of the players on the four winning teams will receive a medal on a specialty, NFL-themed ribbon provided by the EQT Rec Center.
"Each participating child will have a lot of fun, get a workout, enhance their social skills and get a free NFL jersey and belt," Tennant said.."This is one of the Rec Center's most successful sporting events."
Those interesting in participating can register online at EQTRecCenter.org or by phoning 724-627-2739, extension 104. The fee is $70 per person and credit cards are accepted. The rec is now offering a $30 discount, provided the child's parent or guardian take NFL officiating classes at the EQT Rec Center and agree to officiate at six or more games. Each of the two classes will be anywhere from 4 to 6 hours and are free of charge. The classes, conducted by local football officials, will be held sometime in February and no dates have yet been set.
