The Greene County Department of Recreation will host two upcoming returning recreation events.
The Fall Fishing Frenzy will take place at the Waynesburg Water Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Last year, 400 rainbow trout were released into the de-chlorinated pool to the delight of young anglers ages 5-12.
Recreation Director Bret Moore said the 2020 event sold out and proved to be one of the most anticipated dates on the county’s parks and recreation calendar, and he added that this year’s event is turning out to be just as popular.
“The tickets are selling quickly,” he said. “I would urge anyone interested in coming to the Frenzy to buy their tickets soon.”
Tickets are $20 per child.
In addition, the Greene River Trail Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9. The race, previously called the Dock to Lock Run, is a 5K out-and-back starting at the Rices Landing Lock Wall.
Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $20 o the day of the race.
The event sponsors include: Community Bank, Waynesburg University, First Federal Savings and Loan, Baily Insurance, Waynesburg Milling, James Farrell American Legion Post 330 and the Rices Landing Fire Department and Borough.
For more information on the events, call the Recreation Office at 724-852-5323.
