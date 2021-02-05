When Bret Moore was hired last February as the new director of Greene County Recreation Department, he said he was excited about what was in store for residents in 2020.
Moore said there is much work to be done after replacing longtime recreation director Jake Blaker, who retired in December 2019 – along with his wife, Pam Blaker, who served as assistant recreation director.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the multitude of recreational activities and events planned and scheduled throughout 2020, Moore said the county worked diligently to provide whatever limited programs the recreation department possibly could.
“Although the past year was exceedingly difficult on everyone, the department did its best to provide entertainment and relief under these difficult circumstances,” he said. “Our goals were to expand the recreational opportunities county-wide, but COVID-19 really hurt our attempts to offer new leagues and opportunities. Thankfully, outdoor activities such as modified versions of pools, day camps and holiday parades allowed some semblance of normalcy.”
Moore said the department has been busy preparing for a post-pandemic surge in activities in the area, including the county pools, area roller rink and the annual summer day camp.
“This summer, all three of the county’s pools will be open. Evening swimming lessons will be available at the Waynesburg Water Park and Carmichaels Pool. Both of those sites will also be available for private parties in the evenings,” he said.
“The Mon View Roller Rink has also undergone extensive repairs and renovations, including the installation of air-conditioning,” he continued. “The roller rink is incredibly popular with the local community and draws visitors from the entire area. In addition to expanding the seasonal usage of the rink, the air-conditioning will allow us to host parties and events all year long.”
Moore said the Summer Day Camp program is also expected to return with sites in Carmichaels, Greensboro and Waynesburg. There will be a nominal fee for campers and participants will need to pre-register.
Moore said being forced to close the county pools greatly impacted the amount of money brought in last year and required the department to create other revenue streams.
“Obviously, we lost a great deal of revenue with the closure of the pools. However, we offset some of that with increased rental for private pool parties,” he said. “Another aspect that helped us financially is that because the camps are free to the public, we actually saved money due to the lower labor costs at the smaller, modified day camps.”
With the rise in outdoor activities over the past year in response to the pandemic, Moore said he was pleased to see that many improvements have been made to the 7.1-mile Greene River Trail.
“Two murals at the Rices Landing Trail Head were donated by EQT to add to the aesthetics of the venue,” he said. “In addition, Equitrans-Midstream provided numerous benches and picnic tables which will be placed along the trail in the spring. They also provided new decorative quarter-mile markers to help emergency personnel in case of emergency.”
He said a new all-terrain medical vehicle was also purchased for use on the trail, and additional new amenities include dog waste boxes, bicycle repair stands and tire pumps.
Moore also shared his excitement about the ongoing Wisecarver Reservoir project, which he said has begun in earnest.
“Planning and preliminary work has already begun, and a committee of local outdoor and sports enthusiasts are in the process of finalizing plans for the multi-use facility just north of Waynesburg,” he said. “Softball, kayaking, fishing, hiking, are some of the activities that are being considered for the 340-acre site. We have a committee of community people that are very anxious to get started, and are all working together to provide as many opportunities as possible, for as many people as possible. ”
In addition, Moore said there has been a great deal of improvement in the park that contains the county’s tennis courts.
“The explosion in popularity of pickleball often left prospective players waiting for long periods for court access, so to remedy the situation the county added two new courts and improved the surrounding area,” he said. “Also, a large pavilion will beautify the area that is also home to the World War I Memorial and the newly constructed Greene County Veterans Memorial Park.”
The county also made use of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds for multiple projects during the year. One such project allowed the county to renovate the kitchen in the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds.
“Individuals and organizations can now use the vastly improved venue for cooking, social and community events,” he said. “A large outdoor electronic display sign for the fairgrounds was also installed via that funding source.”
He said the recreation department hopes to continue popular programs such as the Greene County Cup golf tournament, Fall Fishing Frenzy, Greene County Farmers Market and the Dock to Lock Run.
The department is also planning several new events, such as a summer concert series and adult athletic leagues and tournaments.
The department also presented the popular “Greene County Fall Festival and Fright Night” at the fairgrounds in October, as well as another successful “Breakfast with Santa” event and “Letters to Santa” initiative in December, and these events are expected to return in 2021.
Moore stressed that all recreation events in 2020 rigidly followed mandated safety protocol guidelines and any events presented in 2021 will follow suit.
For more information about the county’s recreation department, visit the county’s website, www.co.greene.pa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.