The American Red Cross is calling on donors to give blood, with current supply at the lowest it’s been during this time of the year in more than a decade.
Thousands have donated since the Red Cross declared an emergency need last month, but at least 10,000 more weekly donations are necessary during the coming weeks to meet patient needs through the holiday season.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by visiting redcrossblood.org.
Donors and staff at blood drives and donation centers must wear facial coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Donors are asked to schedule appointments to participate.
