The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Greene (RACG) and Blueprints are collaborating to promote affordable home purchase opportunities.
The RACG is currently rehabilitating 10 homes located within the communities of Clarksville, Crucible and Nemacolin that will all be ready for sale throughout 2020. Home prices are anticipated to range between $50,000 and $70,000, per home.
The homes will be available to residents with low-and-moderate incomes who qualify and participate in free HUD-Certified home purchase services available through Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center.
Funding is also available through the collaboration to help residents secure financial assistance for down payments.
The RACG obtains blighted and underutilized property in Greene County to rehabilitate or build new homes to ensure homeownership is in reach for all residents. The mission of the RACG is to assist the Greene County community with economic development, community revitalization, affordable housing initiatives and home ownership opportunities.
Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center assists area residents to determine a mortgage they can afford, review credit scores, create plans to repair credit scores, discuss options for down payment assistance and explore pre-qualification for suitable loan programs. For homeowners facing foreclosure, mitigation options are pursued.
For additional information regarding the homes that will be available for purchase through the RACG, please contact Dave Calvario by telephone at 724-852-5306 or by email at dcalvario@co.greene.pa.us
For additional information regarding Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center, please contact Mallory McHugh by telephone at 724-22-.9550 ext. 486 or by email at mmchugh@myblueprints.org.
