Representatives from the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Greene (RACG) announced recently that the authority has received a $250,000 tax credit through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to further assist in stabilizing homes in Crucible.
Dave Calvario, RACG executive director, said three homes will be rehabilitated, and Blueprints will identify first-time homebuyers who qualify to purchase the homes through their HUD-Certified home purchase services available through Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center.
“This is a step in stabilizing another coal-patch community in Greene County,” Calvario said. “Greene County Habitat for Humanity has recently rehabbed homes in Crucible. RACG has rehabbed three homes and demolished four houses in the previous three years. We want to continue to create partnerships to improve our county in order to ensure the success of first-time homeowners.
“UPMC, First Federal, and Community Bank are playing a vital role in our efforts to repurpose properties in Crucible,” he continued. “We could not have taken this project on without their help.”
Threshold Housing of Uniontown will be overseeing the rehabilitation of the three homes.
RACG was reestablished in 2009 with its mission “to assist the Greene County community with economic development, community revitalization, affordable housing initiatives, and home ownership opportunities,” Calvario said.
