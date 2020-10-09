The Allegheny Conference on Community Development is rolling out a new brand titled “Pittsburgh Region. Next is Now” that encompasses Greene and nine other counties.
The brand is something the Pittsburgh region has been without for some time, and was a collaboration and partnership between a number of leaders and stake holders in the 10-county Pittsburgh region.
The website for the brand, pittsburghregion.org, shows visitors assets of the region from work to living and from infrastructure to key industries.
To create the brand, comprehensive market research was conducted to learn what consumers and business investors –near and far –knew and thought about Pittsburgh.
Surveys, focus groups, interviews and co-design sessions were undertaken, resulting in input from over a 1,000 individuals and businesses both inside and outside of the region.
“Ultimately, this brand will help all of us describe –with one voice –the fabric of the region we call home,” said Stefani Pashman, the CEO of the Allegheny Conference
Mark Anthony Thomas, President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, said competition to retain local businesses and talent is equally as fierce as attracting investments to catalyze growth and provide good jobs for the 10 counties represented by the alliance.
“The brand provides a clear overview with how we’re positioning the region and telling our story to ensure our region not only recovers, but will build and attract the industries of the future,” Thomas said.
Each county in the conference, including Greene, Washington and Westmoreland, has a page that shows the county’s key real estate developments, demographics and workforce information, economical statistics, a list of the top private employers in the county and contact information for that county’s economic development organization.
To see Greene County's page, visit https://pittsburghregion.org/the-region/greene-county/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.