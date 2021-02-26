Waynesburg University’s bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program was recently recognized as a top five program in the state of Pennsylvania by ReigsteredNursing.org, marking the program’s fifth consecutive ranking by the organization.
“Ongoing recognition by RegisteredNursing.org is a testament to our extremely hard-working and dedicated nursing faculty, who maintain the professional standards of our rigorous nursing program,” said Kathy Stolfer, director of the nursing program and professor of nursing.
“This ranking continues to enhance the positive reputation of our program, which is dedicated to producing high-quality graduates with the essential knowledge, skills and attitudes to enter the nursing profession.”
Ranked at No. 4, Waynesburg’s BSN program was listed among 30 schools that were named to the Best Nursing Schools list in Pennsylvania, out of the 77 schools analyzed.
The undergraduate nursing programs were evaluated on several factors, including how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond, as well as current and historical pass rates on the National Council Licensing Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
RegisteredNursing.org’s mission is to promote excellence in nursing by enabling future and current nurses with the education and employment resources they need to succeed.
The baccalaureate degree program in nursing, the master’s degree program in nursing and the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at Waynesburg University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
For more information, visit waynesburg.edu/nursing.
