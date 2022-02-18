Registration is open for Waynesburg University’s first annual behavioral health workforce education and training conference, “Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce”, which will be held Friday, April 1.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Loft Conference Center, located at 1000 Noble Energy Drive in Canonsburg.
Amy Shanahan, owner of Compass Consulting & Training, LLC, will provide the keynote address, “Change Leadership and Mentorship: Lead From Any Chair.” Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in addiction medicine, first as a clinician, then supervisor and ultimately administrator, Shanahan has provided evidence-based behavioral health consultation and training to peers, professionals, criminal justice personnel, providers and others.
Shanahan has conducted keynote addresses, training workshops and training-of-trainers across the United States and internationally on diverse subjects including leadership, clinical supervision, motivational interviewing, LGBTQAI, contingency management and creative problem solving.
The purpose of the BHWET program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, in medical underserved areas with marginalized populations with an overarching goal of improving the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The conference promises to fulfill the mission of the BHWET program by emphasizing relationships with community-based partners, providing participants with the tools needed to enhance the quality of behavioral health services and advocating for change leadership.
For more information or to register, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
