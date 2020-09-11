Today marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
On that day, terrorists hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against various U.S. targets. Two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the U.S. Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and another plane crashed in a field in Shanksville.
It is estimated that nearly 3,000 people were killed during the attacks.
At their monthly meeting, Greene County commissioners recognized the 19-year anniversary of what Commissioner Mike Belding referred to as “the tragic events of 9/11,”
Over the years, many service and private organizations, law enforcement agencies, county departments, businesses, schools, churches and individuals proudly coordinated, assisted with and/or participated in numerous special ceremonies and services that honored and recognized the thousands of people who perished in the attacks.
In the left photo: An honor guard fires a salute during the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793’s previous 9/11 service at the Post home. The service was held in remembrance of the terrorist attack as well as to honor veterans and recognize first responders.
In the right photo: Joby Pratt walks across the Carmichaels town square with balloons he would eventually release during the Carmichaels Borough 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 2019, 18 years after the terrorist attacks.
