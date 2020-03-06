Corrections officers have a difficult and often dangerous job. Every day they put their lives on the line to keep prisons safe and protect the outside world. Fortunately, corrections officers have a staunch supporter in State Rep. Pam Snyder (D-50), who is leading an effort to make prisons safer for guards and other staff.
Last month, Snyder joined with the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association and prison safety advocates to call for an immediate review of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ policies and procedures related to prison reform.
“Our corrections officers have a dangerous but vital job to do, and as their employer, the Department of Corrections should do everything in their power to equip them with the vital protections they need to stay safe,” said Snyder, whose district includes the SCI-Greene and SCI-Fayette prisons.
Snyder said concerns about prison safety were heightened after a recent stabbing incident at SCI-Greene. One corrections officer was stabbed repeatedly while another corrections officer was hit with a “lock in a sock” last January. Both officers survived the attacks and were released after a short hospital stay.
“This officer at SCI-Greene nearly died,” Snyder said. “And several years ago, dozens of staff were assaulted at other prisons in my district. We need to take a long, hard look at the policies the Department of Corrections has enacted, because it’s clear the pendulum is swinging in the wrong direction. As a result, inmates have more protections than officers. That’s wrong and inexcusable.”
Snyder has also introduced a bill that would permit corrections officers to testify at parole hearings, if they choose to do so.
“Corrections officers are in close contact with inmates and know how they are behaving on a daily basis,” she said. “Who better than corrections officers to voice any concerns they have about the possible parole of an inmate? That would make inmates think twice about assaulting a corrections officer or another prison employee.”
In 2016, Snyder helped enact legislation to allow corrections officers to carry pepper spray while on duty. In 2018, she also called for a thorough review of state prison system employee safety and security after more than 24 employees were sickened by a substance that was later identified as synthetic marijuana.
Snyder hopes all these measures help to safeguard working conditions for corrections officers and other prison employees.
“We should do everything we can to rehabilitate our inmates, reduce the rate of recidivism and protect their rights,” she said. “But at the same time, it is our responsibility to ensure that corrections officers and other staff have the ability to do their jobs safely. We also have to look after their rights. We don’t need another assault that leaves an officer fighting for his or her life.”
