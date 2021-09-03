State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said an irate driver passed by her Greene County farm Sunday, yelled at her grandchildren has left her feeling angry and worried about the country’s future.
Snyder said two of her teenage grandchildren were selling sweet corn at the bottom of her driveway in Jefferson Sunday morning when a driver drove past and yelled “we don’t want any (expletive) Democrat corn” before driving away.
Snyder posted about the incident on her Facebook page. Tuesday morning, she said she had time to reflect on the incident, and she came to the conclusion that she is not only angry, she is concerned.
“I simply cannot fathom how an adult, how anyone, would do that to a couple of kids, just because of who I am,” she said.
Snyder said for the past five or six years, it has become a tradition for her grandchildren to sell bags of sweet corn that were planted on their farm by her husband.
“This year’s crop was plentiful, so we were excited that our grandchildren would be able to continue this family tradition this year,” she said.
Snyder said the incident, involving a female driver, happened around 11:45 a.m.
“They were stunned that someone would do something like that to them, that they would be targeted because of who I am,” she said of the incident.
Snyder said this was not the first time she experienced this type of behavior. For a period of time last year, a driver drove past her home every morning and excessively honked the horn. She said this past Easter, she had to contact law enforcement officials after a woman began harassing her by telephone.
“This person repeatedly called my Harrisburg office and hung up, and then she began calling me at home, hanging up when I answered and then calling right back,” she said. “As an elected official and as an adult, I have developed a thicker skin about this kind of behavior … but when people start yelling at and harassing my grandkids, they cross the line, and show the kind of person they truly are.”
Snyder said she talked to her grandchildren about the Sunday incident, using it as an opportunity to discuss the importance of civility.
“I almost feel sorry for those who live their lives with that kind of hate … obviously, it’s how they were raised,” she said. “But that is not how I was raised, how my family was raised. If we don’t start getting back to kindness and civility, I’m genuinely afraid of where our society is heading.
“There is just no room in the world for hate and for the behavior that my grandchildren witnessed on Sunday.”
Snyder said adults need to lead future generations by example.
“Our society has unfortunately become immune to hate in these scary times,” she said. “As adults, we have the responsibility to teach our children the differences between right and wrong, and that actions have consequences, as do words. They can hurt too.”
As for the annual corn selling tradition, Snyder said she will continue to encourage her family members to take part.
“If they want to continue doing it, I will encourage it,” she said. “We are not the kind of family to give in to hate. Besides, it’s really good corn, and the last time I checked, the ears don’t have any party affiliation.”
