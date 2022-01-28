Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.