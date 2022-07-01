Waynesburg University’s Nursing Program recently placed eighth in the 2022 “Best Colleges for Nursing” national rankings by Scrubs and Beyond retailer.
Waynesburg was the only Pennsylvania nursing school among the top 10.
“The nursing faculty at Waynesburg University are very honored by the national ranking,” said Dr. Kathy Stolfer, professor of nursing and director of the Nursing Program. “This recognition affirms the commitment to provide the best nursing education to our students, through maintenance of a rigorous program with high standards”
Scrubs and Beyond, the largest retailer of health-care apparel and accessories in the country, used available data from the Department of Education’s College Scorecard and the National Center for Education Statistics.
More than 750 colleges and universities from across the United States were assessed in three main categories: school factors, nursing programs and career potential.
School factors included graduation rates and the total annual tuition. The nursing programs category referenced the ratio of nursing graduates to the student population. Career potential looked at average earnings at the early and mid-career points, as well as the employment rate six years post job entry.
The top ranked college is West Coast College, Orange County California.
