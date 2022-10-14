Rice Energy pays civil penalty for erosion at Greene County well site Oct 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The state Department of Environmental Protection announced that it has collected a $147,250 civil penalty from Rice Drilling for violations at a Greene County well site.The penalty was due to erosion and sedimentation issues at the Mac well in Whiteley Township that led to three separate slides in 2019 and 2020, the DEP said. The company attempted to make repairs, but a fourth slide occurred and allowed sediment and soil to move beyond its permitted area. The company stabilized the site in January 2021.The money will be placed into the state’s Oil and Gas Program Fund. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Business Card Directory ARH Sport Shop & Gun Show 4174 Route 40, Claysville, PA 15323 +1(724)948-3571 Website Chipps Residential Services 10 Pringle Lane, Fairchance, PA 15436 +1(724)366-8046 Website Connellsville Memorials 809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425 +1(724)628-9720 Website Jefferson Memorials A Division of Davis Monuments 2886 Morgantown Rd, Smithfield, PA 15478 +1(724)564-2110 Website Hemminger Homes Inc 1023 Baer Ln, Somerset, PA 15501 +1(814)443-4855 Website Kurtz Monument Company 267 E Maiden St, Washington, PA 15301 +1(724)225-3940 Website Henry & Stewart Audiology Inc Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville 10 Highland Park Dr, Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)439-4380 Website Higinbotham Law Offices 45 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)437-2800 Website Outdoors Ltd Inc 604 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)439-2525 Website Penn Line Service Inc 300 Scottdale Ave, Scottdale, PA 15683 +1(724)887-9110 Website Speedy Meedy's Inc 1697 University Dr, Dunbar, PA 15431 +1(724)626-1630 Website Wilson Tire & Wheel 1095 E Greene St, Waynesburg, PA 15370 +1(724)627-5341 Uniontown V.F.D. Social Hall 58 Dunbar St, Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)438-6900 Website Uniontown Hospital 500 West Berkeley St, Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)430-5000 Website El Patron Mexican Grill 100 Wayland Smith Drive , Uniontown, PA 15401 +1(724)437-7300 Website Burns Tire Service Inc 350 S Morris St, Waynesburg, PA 15370 +1(724)627-8473 Website Bateman Starter-Alternator & Diesel LLC 2310 Moyer Rd, Connellsville, PA 15425 +1(724)603-3130 Peddler's Mercantile 2310 Moyer Rd, Connellsville, PA 15425 +1(724)603-3150 Website Dan's Tire Service, LLC 219 Hollow Rd, Dickerson Run, PA 15430 +1(724)529-7299 Our Buddy's Place 1007 Kingview Rd., Scottdale, PA 15683 +1(724)220-5592 Website Stockport Mill Inn & Restaurant 1995 Broadway Ave, Stockport, OH 43787 +1(740)559-2822 Website Total Restortation Service 642 Mount Pleasant St, Greensburg, PA 15601 +1(724)834-4288 Website Sunset Metal Roofing & Siding 359 Amandel Rd, Ebensburg, PA 15931 +1(814)948-6479
