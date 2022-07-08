His legacy as one of the most successful and greatest harness racing drivers was long ago cemented.
In June at The Meadows, Rices Landing native Dave Palone built on in his own world-record, reaching 20,000 winning drives for his illustrious career.
The 60-year-old reached the milestone by driving piloted Brother Dick to victory in the fourth race at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. It is a record that may never be broken.
What is next?
Palone is hinting at slowing it down a bit. Not the horses, but his driving schedule.
He wants more time with his family and the golf course.
Admittedly, walking away from harness racing, albeit slowly, is going to be a difficult adjustment.
“I think maybe just backing off a bit,” Palone said. “I think maybe driving just a few races on a car rather than 10 to 12 a program.
“Maybe I’ll take two weeks of vacation rather than one. I don’t really know, but I’m going to cutback. I want to be there more for my wife and kids. They have sacrificed a lot,” he said.
Joining Palone in a jubilant winners’ circle June 25 was his mother, Jean; wife Bethann; daughters Hannah, Alana and Sophie; grandson Asher; officials of the United States Trotting Association (USTA), Penn National Gaming (which operates The Meadows) and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association, as well as dozens of colleagues and fans — including fellow Hall of Fame trainer/driver Dick Stillings.
Scott Lishia, the director of racing for The Meadows, presented Palone with a variety of gifts to recognize his big accomplishment.
Those gifts included a custom golf bag — with a hidden pocket containing a box of Pop Tarts, Palone’s favorite golf course snack — and an oversized check to pay for a set of custom golf clubs.
Lishia also announced The Meadows paddock will be named for Palone at a ceremony later this year.
Those around the Harness Racing industry, also recognized Palone hitting the 20,000-victory mark.
Harness Hall of Famer John Campbell, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown and the sport’s all-time leading money-winning driver with nearly $300 million in purses called Palone’s feat “an unfathomable number when you think about it.”
“When Herve (Filion) retired, nobody thought anyone else would get to Herve’s total. To go by it by 5,000, a lot of things go into it: keeping the talent level up for all these years; an incredible work ethic; commitment to your craft.”
Clearly, The Meadows’ greatest driver, Palone has also scored on the national stage.
He won the 2005 Little Brown Jug, the sport’s most prestigious pace for 3-year-olds, with P-Forty-Seven. He also has won the Messenger, a jewel in pacing’s Triple Crown, and three Breeders Crown races. In 2007, he was the leading driver on the Grand Circuit, the touring showcase for the sport’s top young horses.
He was inducted into the Harness Hall of Fame in 2010.
Perhaps his most important professional partnership was formed with The Meadows-based trainer Ron Burke, the sport’s all-time “winningest” conditioner. Burke has provided countless horsepower for Palone.
“We grew up six miles apart, and we’re very similar, in that I love to win and he loves to win,” Burke said. “But I don’t think I love to win as much as he does. He comes totally prepared for every race; that’s what separates him from other drivers.”
Dedication and preparation are the keys to his success. Palone spends times watching, plotting and planning for every race.
“It takes a lot of dedication,” he said. “It takes a lot of showing up on days you really might not want to be there or to look at horses (behind). My father instilled a work ethic in me. I have never stopped working.”
For now, though, Palone said he wants to savor the moment.
“I was really relaxed for this milestone. I enjoyed it and looked froward to it. We’ll see where we go from here.”
