Road closures are planned in the coming weeks in Jackson and Center townships in Greene County.
n Toms Run Road will be closed between Route 18 and Hargus Creek Road in Jackson Township. The closure started June 14 and will run through Monday, Aug. 15. State Department of Transportation crews will perform work on an existing structure with a precast concrete culvert. A posted detour will be in place using Toms Run Road to Pine Bank Road, Blockhouse Road and Route 18.
n Hargus Creek Road in Center Township will be closed between Cole Hollow and Turkey Hollow roads. That closure started June 17 and will run through Friday, July 28. PennDOT crews will perform slide repairs, and a posted detour will be in place using Route 18 and Hargus Creek, Toms Run, Pine Bank and Blockhouse roads.
