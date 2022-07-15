There were fewer vehicular accidents this Fourth of July weekend than last, state police reported.
Over the holiday weekend, which ran July 1 through 4, state police reported 649 total crashes, 31 fewer than last year.
Of those, 60 occurred in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Two of those were alcohol-related.
State police also reported a drop in the number of fatal crashes over the holiday weekend, from nine in 2021 to four fatal accidents this year. No fatal accidents were reported in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties, and none of the four fatalities in the state were related to alcohol.
In fact, only 8% of all crashes over the weekend involved alcohol, state police said.
While the number of car crashes reported this holiday weekend decreased from last year, the number of arrests for driving under the influence increased. This year, state police made 515 DUI arrests across the state; 51 of those were made in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
The number of speeding tickets issued also dropped from last year. This year, police issued 518 speeding citations in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, with a grand total of 8,744 speeding tickets handed out throughout the commonwealth.
