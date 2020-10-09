Roman Catholic churches in the Diocese of Pittsburgh - which includes several in Greene County - is now allowing the increase of the number of people who can attend Mass.
Bishop David Zubik announced that all churches in the diocese, which also includes churches in Washington County, are now able to increase attendance to 50% of the maximum capacity allowed in each church.
Health and safety protocols, including masking and social distancing, will continue to be followed.
“People need Jesus now more than ever. We have been longing to be able to welcome more people home to celebrate Holy Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist,” Zubik said. “After a challenging six months learning how to adjust to safe gathering and worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, our clergy and our parishioners are better equipped to be able to support larger groups for in-person worship.”
The bishop also encouraged priests to distribute communion during Mass, as opposed to at the end as some were doing.
Catholics within the diocese still will not receive the Blood of Christ, nor share a physical sign of peace.
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains in effect in the diocese and throughout Pennsylvania, said Zubik, and Mass will continue to be livestreamed.
“I appreciate and respect that everyone is in a different place with how comfortable they feel about venturing out, especially to our churches,” Zubik said. “We continue to create and maintain as many opportunities as possible to satisfy the spiritual hunger of our people.”
In July 2019, five Greene County parishes merged to form a single parish. The St. Matthias Parish brought together the parishes of St. Ann in Waynesburg; St. Hugh in Carmichaels; St. Ignatius of Antioch in Bobtown; and St. Marcellus in Jefferson.
