The Rotary Club of Waynesburg has announced that two Greene County students have been selected as this year’s winners for scholarships presented annually by the organization.
Each year, the Rotary Club awards two scholarships to worthy high school students. The awards are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement, letters of recommendation and the student’s response the essay question, “What does the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ mean to you?”
According to Melody Longstreth, the Rotary Club’s scholarship chair, this year the club selected two $1,000 recipients from more than 20 applicants.
“The committee was very impressed by the quality of our applicants and enjoyed learning about so many talented and generous students,” she said.
The winners selected for 2020 were Cole Newland of Carmichaels Area High School and Abigail Ozohonish of Jefferson-Morgan High School, both are 2020 graduates.
Newland, the son of Greg and Minnie Newland of Carmichaels, will attend West Virginia University this fall and major in business and pursue a double minor in advertising and marketing.
Ozohonish, the daughter of James and Tracy Ozohonish of Clarksville, will attend Waynesburg University to pursue a degree in nursing.
Both students will be presented with the scholarships at the Rotary Club of Waynesburg’s annual dinner, which is scheduled to be held at Thistlethwaite Vineyard later this year.
