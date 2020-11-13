Rotary Club prepares for upcoming holiday season

The Rotary Club of Waynesburg's motto is “Service Above Self,” and club president Dave Mason said instead of experiencing a COVID-19 blue Christmas, the club will be celebrating the joy of the season with renewed energy and mirth.
Mason said the club's members are committed to helping others in ed this coming holiday season.
“As many in our community have come to realize, the COVID pandemic has exacerbated the need for many families for not only basic food staples, but also for many other domestic needs as well,” he said in a release issued recently issued by the Rotary Club. “Working with the Salvation Army Treasures for Children in 2019 gave the club an impetus to do it again in 2020 because the need is still there.”
Last Christmas, Rotarians gathered gifts for more than 31 children in local communities, in some cases outfitting an entire family with much anticipated gifts for every child.
Melody Longstreth, executive director of Greene County Chamber of Commerce, and Barbara Wise, a retired director of Greene County United Way, have helped put the club members back on this year’s list.
Mason said club members also plan to continue ringing bells with the Salvation Army officers at Walmart this year as in years past, thanks to Rotarian Margaret Rock, the club's liaison.
Mason said the Rotary is also continuing its commitment to education.
“We are continuing an educational project for our elementary schools in Greene County as in years past by distributing dictionaries to all third-grade classes in all Greene County schools,” he said in the release. “Dictionaries are purchased, labeled by club members, and distributed to each school with something new this year: a dictionary game for the children to participate in to explore the use of these new learning tools.
Mason recognized Jay Hammers of Rhodes and Hammers Printing and David Jones, Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director, who have coordinated this project.
Rotarians are still assisting the Corner Cupboard Food Bank in Waynesburg by providing a matching grant from the Rotary Foundation of $375 to buy food items for their weekly food offerings. In addition, Rotarians are making food bags for school children Dec. 2 as the club's practice has been in the past, he added.
