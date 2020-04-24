Even though he makes no money doing it, Ben McMillen says making free masks for people during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a full-time business for him, his wife and the many volunteers sewing and delivering the masks.
And as of late, this “business” of creating something designed to help protect people from the virus has been boomin.’
Since he decided to start making the 100% cotton masks out of his house earlier this month, his “Masks for Greene County” initiative has expanded on a much larger scale. There are now 15 volunteers sewing and making the masks, and whenever there is a need for drivers to deliver the masks across the county he has people ready and waiting to help.
The number of requests for masks has also exploded, as McMillen estimates that roughly 6,000 masks will have been delivered by April 24. He also has had dozens of businesses, organizations and individuals offer monetary and supply donations for the cause.
“It’s all been overwhelming, really,” he said. “But in a good way. A great way. It started as a kind of small idea and has since really taken off. We’ve been super busy and it’s been a lot of work, but it’s all been worth it. And I can’t say enough great things about the businesses and individuals who have been incredibly generous.”
McMillen said people can still request masks by visiting www.hilltopmasks.com/masks. At the site, people can watch videos on how to make masks, place orders for free masks and find out how they can donate to the cause.
“We’re bagging and delivering them as fast as we can make them,” he said. “We never have a surplus of masks on-hand. We are trying to get the orders out as fast we can, all the while making sure that the masks are made properly.”
McMillen stressed that due to the high demand for masks, a few requirements for people receiving masks have been changed, most notably the limit of two masks per household and no more than 10 masks per business.
He added that masks will be prioritized to anyone still working with the public such as grocery stores, first responders, anyone over 60 years of age anyone working in the medical field and anyone with compromised immune systems.
McMillen said material donations and volunteers are still being accepted. Materials needed include 100% cotton fabric, quality thread and quarter-inch or 3/8-inch flat elastic cord. Anyone interested in donating or being a volunteer to sew may express that interest on the website.
Although McMillen said he appreciates the donations and support, he strongly encourages everyone to remember other initiatives that may be struggling due to COVID-19.
“Please don’t forget that there are many other agencies, organizations or initiatives that could use help, too,” he said. “The Corner Cupboard Food Bank, for example. They always need support, and especially now. We’re fortunate that our costs to make masks aren’t too high, and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received, but we’re asking everybody to be just as generous to those other initiatives that are trying to help people.”
