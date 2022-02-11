During their Jan. 20 meeting, the county salary board approved numerous actions, including various hirings, promotions, resignations and pay increases within the county jail.
The board approved the temporary pay increase for corrections officers Robert Rush and Robert Wilson effective Nov. 28, as well as approving the promotion of Wilson and Rush to regular full-time corrections officers effective Dec. 13; approved the resignation of James Roberts, regular full-time corrections officer, effective Dec. 10; approved the hiring of Raelynn Ringer as regular full-time food service worker effective Dec. 20 and her resignation effective Dec. 28; approved the hiring of Deanna Anderson as regular full-time food service worker effective Jan. 4; and approved the hiring of Ean Shaffer and Michele Davidson as casual corrections officers effective Jan. 4.
The board also approved the promotion of Richard Policz to director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) effective Jan. 10. County Sheriff Marcus Simms told the board Policz has been “very helpful” to the sheriff’s department and he was happy to see this promotion being approved.
“My office has an excellent working relationship with him, and I believe this is a great move for the county,” Simms said.
Commissioner Betsy McClure said the promotion has already benefited the county.
“Since filling in to the new position, he (Policz) has been doing a really good job,” she said.
Prior to the approval, Policz served the county EMA as its operations and training officer.
The county EMA was created in 1978 as the lead agency or entity to coordinate multi-organizational community planning, response and recovery. Emergency Management personnel assist in times of disaster, educate others in handling emergency situations and help people plan and prepare for unexpected natural events and/or terrorist attacks.
The board also approved the board approved the retirement of Deborah Stockdale, regular full-time Department Clerk III in the sheriff’s office, effective Jan. 28. Sheriff Simms thanked Stockdale for her years of services and stated that “she will be greatly missed.”
For courts, the board approved the hiring of Lori Tennant as regular full-time Administrative Assistant I effective Dec. 20; for the county’s Children and Youth Services, the board approved the resignation of Michelle Harvey, regular full-time Fiscal Assistant II, effective Dec. 16, and approved the transfer of Allison Gerhardt to regular full-time caseworker effective Jan. 18.
For the redevelopment authority, the board approved a temporary pay increase of Constance Bloom, associate for the county Industrial Development Authority, for handling duties of vacant RDA director for a period of Nov. 5 through Jan. 3; and approved the hiring of Adam Herreid as regular full-time director effective Jan. 3.
For the conservation district, the board approved the hiring of Ryan Swartz as seasonal intern effective Dec. 16, with his salary to be paid by the conservation district; and for the tax claim office, the board approved the promotion of Kristina Nicholls to regular full-time assistant director effective Jan. 10.
